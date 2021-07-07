 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News