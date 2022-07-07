Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.