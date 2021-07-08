This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Friday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
