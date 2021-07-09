This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.7. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clea…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 72 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Win…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot da…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WS…