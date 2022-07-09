Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
