Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.