Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.