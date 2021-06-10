This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
