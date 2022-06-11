This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
