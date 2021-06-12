 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News