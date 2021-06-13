For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
