Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.