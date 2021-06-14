This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prep…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Periods of…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and var…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain to…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high …