Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
