Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west.