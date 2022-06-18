Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
