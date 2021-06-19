Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.