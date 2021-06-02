Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is fore…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's co…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Part…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…