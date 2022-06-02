For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
