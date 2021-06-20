Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
