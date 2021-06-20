 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News