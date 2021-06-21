Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
