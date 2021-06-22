 Skip to main content
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

