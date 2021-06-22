This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
