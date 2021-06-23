Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.