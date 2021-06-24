Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
