Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
