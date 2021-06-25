This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
