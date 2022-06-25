Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.