This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the ma…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderst…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the making…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…