Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
