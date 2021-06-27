Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast…
This evening in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variabl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
This evening in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for hig…