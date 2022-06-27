Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.