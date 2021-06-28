 Skip to main content
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.04. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

