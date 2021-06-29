 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News