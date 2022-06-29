Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.