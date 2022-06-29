Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
