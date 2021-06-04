Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
