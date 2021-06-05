This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 54% chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Winst…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Part…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Ther…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prep…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. There is…