Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.