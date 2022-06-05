This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
