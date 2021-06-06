For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 54% chance o…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Winst…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Part…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Ther…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prep…