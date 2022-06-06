This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the maki…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It s…