Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

