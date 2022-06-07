For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. T…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the maki…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predi…