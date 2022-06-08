This evening in Winston Salem: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
