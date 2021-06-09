Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
