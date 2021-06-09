Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.