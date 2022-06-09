Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
