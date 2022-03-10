Winston Salem's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
