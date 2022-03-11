This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
