This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
