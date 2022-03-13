Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.