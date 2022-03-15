For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
