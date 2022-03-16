Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
