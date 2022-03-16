Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.