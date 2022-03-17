This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
