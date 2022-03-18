For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
