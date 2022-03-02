 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert